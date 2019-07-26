New medical cannabis dispensary opens in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A new medical cannabis dispensary opened in Panama City on July 25th; the line of customers waiting to be helped spanned the entire store.

One of these customers was Russell Fuqua, who lost his leg last November. He says marijuana products have been a game-changer for him.

“I just noticed they ease the pain,” he said. “I hurt 24/7 with the amputations and I don’t like taking opioids. This seems to solve the problem for me.”

He’s not the only one. Another patient in line said the products helped her overcome stage four cancer. She’s been cancer free for a year.

Stories like these range from younger to older generations.

“A lot of pain relief, ability to sleep more and eat better,” said one customer describing how the products have helped her.

Surterra Wellness says cannabis products are more than the stigma surrounding them; they’re helping people move forward.

Kim Hawkes, a Surterra representative, said the products are for “every single person who is trying to improve their quality of life with a natural alternative to traditional pharmaceuticals that might put them in a fog.”

“I think it was put on this earth for a reason,” said Fuqua. “I believe it heals you. I’m sold on it.”

Surterra Wellness is located at 411 E 23rd St. and it is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10AM to 7PM and on Sundays from 12PM to 5PM.