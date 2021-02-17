New McDonald’s breaks ground

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–It was an exciting day for the Johnstone family McDonald franchise as they broke ground on a new location. The new McDonald’s will be built on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard across from the Panama City Mall at the Bay City Pointe shopping center.

It’s being built to replace the McDonald’s that currently sits on the corner of MLK and US-231. That McDonald’s will soon be closed due to the future flyover being built in that area.

Franchisee, Tracy Johnstone, says they’re excited to start anew and continue serving Panama City.

“This is important for the community. After Hurricane Michael, all things being new and fresh, I think we’re all ready to see some new things in Bay County. We’re really ready to have something rebuilt and re-energized in the community,” Johnstone said.

Johnstone says the new McDonald’s will only take three months to build from start to finish. They are calling it the “gateway” because they say it serves as the gateway to Panama City.