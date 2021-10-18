New marine science building coming to North Bay Haven Charter Academy

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Lynn Haven city commissioners approved the development order for a new marine science building at North Bay Haven Charter Academy at a meeting last week.

A couple of months ago, commissioners rejected the proposal for this new building citing Highway 390 traffic concerns.

North Bay Haven Chief Education Officer Larry Bolinger resubmitted his request for a city development permit after pointing out the new building will not mean additional students and traffic.

Bolinger said he is glad the marine science program will now have a permanent home.

“We want them in a permanent building and if you look at the plans, it’s going to be state of the art and we are just going to have a great marine science program down there right on the water,” Bolinger said.

Currently, marine science classes are being taught out of these modular classrooms, but the moratorium on the temporary building ends in 2023.

Norma Kealy is a marine and environmental science teacher at North Bay Haven who said the current setup is pretty limiting.

“It’s a small building that we are in which is really temporary,” Kealy said. “It’s hard to set up permanent projects when you are in such a tight space, so it really will be instrumental in taking that learning up to the next level for the kids.”

Kealy said the new classrooms will be very beneficial for the program and the students.

“The way our classrooms will be set up, we will be able to open the doors and just immediately connect to the outside and we will be able to spend more time in on the water because we will come in and we will have some ways that the kids will be able to rinse off and change clothes,” Kealy said.

Construction on the building is slated to begin in January and should take nine months to a year to complete.