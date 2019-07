PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)– Liberty Health Sciences is opening a medical marijuana dispensary in Panama City.



Liberty Health Sciences has dispensaries across the state. The company says they are committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience for all customers. Liberty sells capsules, concentrates, vaporizers, and more. They also offer private consultations and personalized support.

The new dispensary is located on Harrison Avenue. It’s expected to open for business soon.