LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Crews have begun installing sidewalks along W. 5th Street from Tennessee Avenue all the way to A.L. Kinsaul park.

Lynn Haven Public Works Director Chris Lightfoot said there’s a lot of foot traffic on this stretch of road, especially with kids walking to the park.

So city officials decided to go forward with this $165,000 project.

W. 5th Street is also the staging area for city parades and events.

Lightfoot said this project will create a safer environment for participants to be able to go where they need to go without having to walk in the street or the ditches.

Officials are shooting to have this project completed by July 1, in time for this year’s July 4 parade.