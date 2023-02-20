LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven city officials have hit a few roadblocks in the construction of their new city hall complex.

In October, News 13 reported that officials said they hoped to open the facility by the end of February.

But now they say they have had to push back a couple of months due to supply chain issues.

City manager Vickie Gainer said shipments of electrical equipment have been delayed.

She said the electrical boxes have to be installed before the floors and walls are complete.

“We cannot run our air conditioners because we don’t have those electrical boxes in and those are scheduled to come in the next couple of weeks and so that has pushed our rebuild back just a little bit,” Gainer said.

Gainer expects the new city hall complex to be open in May, two years after construction began.