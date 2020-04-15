New Lynn Haven apartments have special meaning

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — New housing is coming to Lynn Haven after city commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a development order for “Ashley’s Place” apartments.

The quadruplex is being developed by Lynn Haven resident and Panhandle Engineering Inc. President, Jim Slonina.

“[It’ll be] 4 units, 3 bedroom, 2 bath and well needed quality of residential for Lynn Haven,” he said after the decision was made on Tuesday morning.

The quadruplex will be built in a vacant lot on the corner of Florida Avenue and West 11th Street. Slolina said it’s a special project for him and his wife for more than one reason.

“We’re very proud of the project and what it means to Rosemary and I personally,” he said.

Not only is it being built on the property of a rental home Slonina owned which was destroyed in Hurricane Michael, but the name “Ashley’s Place,” means the world to Slonina and his wife, as it’s named after his late daughter, Ashley.

“Ashley was a vibrant, athlete-scholar,” said Slonina. “[She] went to Lynn Haven Elementary, Mowat Middle School and Mosley High School.”

Ashley grew up in Lynn Haven before going to college at the University of Florida. There, she died in a motorcycle accident in 2007 when she was just 20 years old.

“It’s a game changer in your life, for sure,” said Slonina.

He said the apartments serve as a gentle reminder that her memory continues to live on.

“It’s just another reminder that she lives here in Lynn Haven as part of this project,” he said.

Slonina says as construction begins, he’s looking at a 6 to 9 month timeline for completion. He added that he hopes more multi-home spaces like this one can be developed throughout the city as housing continues to be much needed in the area.