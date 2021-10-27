New license plates available for Florida residents

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — 30A is a really popular area to live and visit so much so they now have their own license plate.

Florida residents can now purchase $33 specialty license plates. The majority of the proceeds will go to the non-profit, ‘Scenic South Walton.’ Their mission is to promote projects designed to preserve Walton’s natural beauty. These are the only specialty tags to generate revenue exclusively for Walton County.

They have to sell a certain amount before the tag goes into production

“If we don’t achieve that three thousand by 24 months we lose that tag, and for us the sooner the better,” said Executive Director Leigh Moore. “There are only so many slots available for specialty tags in the state. So we need to get that three thousand achieved. So everybody goes purchase them for your vehicles, all of them!”

If you would like a tag, you have to purchase a voucher now. After that, if enough plates are scheduled, they will make it to production and you will be notified. Then you will bring your voucher to a tax collector’s office.

You can learn more about these unique plates on the 30A plate website.