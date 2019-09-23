New learning system donated to Bay High students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High received a brand new virtual learning program donated by well-known sports reporter Rachel Baribeau, who spoke at Bay High on Monday afternoon.

A system that is typically sold for $299 per person, this donation will be around $300,000 in total.

The system is being donated by Baribeau to every student at Bay High, and teaches lessons on alcohol, drugs, self respect, teen dating, social media, and other issues high schoolers face on a daily basis. A system that is available on devices for them 24 hours a day.

Teachers and administrators, like Greg Bailie believe this is a great motivational tool for students to use.

“Hopefully, they realize it’s not just the teaches that believe in them, it’s not just the administrators at this school but there’s actually people outside of Bay County that believe they can and will succeed and do great things in life,” said Bailie.

This is the start of a partnership with Baribeau as she will revisit the school in the coming months. Staff at Bay High also hope this technology will be implemented in classrooms in the near future.