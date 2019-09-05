New leadership is coming to the Florida Airport Council

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Executive Director for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, Parker McClellan Jr. has now been named as the Chairman of the Florida Airports Council.

“We’re going to put forward some goals of working through some additional hurricane preparedness, because we have a little bit of insight in this community, were going to focus on that as well as maintaining our aviation trust fund and the importance of how we fund and build airports across the state,” said McClellan.

McClellan has been on the board since 2014. The council is made up of members from all 20 Florida commercial airports, 79 state publicly owned airports, one spaceport, and more than 250 corporate, and educational members.

McClellan hopes to bring something new to the council.

“We want to be able to, as I said earlier. Talk about the preparedness for your airports in a hurricane. And one of the things that’s often overlooked is making sure your staff is there and that everything’s okay at home. And that’s where our impacts were this time,” said McClellan.

This position will go into effect on October 1st and last for a term of one year.