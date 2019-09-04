New leaders for Chipley High School

CHIPLEY, Fla (WMBB)– School is back in session and Chipley High School has welcomed change with open arms– including naming a new principal and student body president.



“I’m happy about it, I enjoy this area. The students are engaged and they’re doing just what they’re supposed to be doing as students and it’s just been great, it’s wonderful,” said Alicia Clemmons, Chipley High School Principal.



Clemmons is no stranger to Chipley High–she was the Assistant Principal last year.



Chipley High senior, Elijah Hooks, is also taking on a new role as student body president.



“I really feel honored to have this role because not many people get to have the role as student council president. We have four class presidents here at Chipley High School but no one actually gets to hold the role of student council president which is over the whole entire school,” said Hooks.



Both Hooks and Clemmons want what’s best for the student body as they dive into a new year.



“We want to help them in establishing goals, understanding if they want to go the career route after graduating high school or go onto college, we want to help prepare them,” Clemmons said.



Hooks encourages his classmates to get involved and take advantage of all the district has to offer.



Currently, Chipley High is a “B” school. But, both leaders say they plan on earning an “A” this upcoming year.