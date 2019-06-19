New landfill expansion to help with debris after Hurricane Michael Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- A new landfill expansion was approved on Tuesday at the Bay County Commission meeting to help with excess debris after Hurricane Michael.

Commissioners chose Phoenix Construction Services proposal for the design and construction of the Steelfield Road landfill.

The project may be reimbursed under category E of the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of disaster recovery from Hurricane Michael.

The new expansion will still stay within the fence line of the landfill.