New K-9 joins the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A new K-9 has joined the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office team.

K-9 “Edge,” a three and a half year old Belgian Malinois, is certified in detecting narcotics.

His handler is Deputy Maverick Haddock of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. He has been a law enforcement officer for three years.

K-9 “Edge” was donated to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office from iK9 in Anniston, Ala. Deputy Haddock and K-9 “Edge” will complete their training in Anniston.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Haddock and K-9 “Edge” will be seen around the community and in schools in an effort to combat illegal narcotics.

