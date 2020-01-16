New housing development coming to Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven approved the development of a new housing complex at Tuesday’s commission meeting.



The city has given James Finch and Associates the go ahead to construct 72 townhomes at a new development called Landin’s Landing.



The complex will be located on a seven acre lot off of Highway 389 and south of Highway 390.



The townhomes will be available for homeowners to buy and will be sold for around $180-200,000.



City Manager, Vickie Gainer, says she is excited for the new development to attract residents back to the area.



“This will encourage residents who are living you know with children or who are living with friends who had some type of housing unit or townhome or apartment that there will be and that there are brighter days ahead for the City of Lynn Haven and bay county,” Gainer said.



Gainer says the company has already begun clearing the land and should begin construction shortly.