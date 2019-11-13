New housing coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City residents will soon see new housing options coming into the area.

At Tuesday’s Panama City city commission meeting commissioners approved multiple items on the agenda that will help the city continue to build back up. Several zoning changes were passed to allow for the development of housing.

“What we’re seeing is a number of developers are moving forward on developing housing to make our acute housing needs within the community of Panama City and Bay County,” said Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen.

Commissioners also passed multiple annexations, bringing unincorporated land into Panama City.

“This is an important step as we continue to grow Panama City North,” McQueen said.

These areas include vacant land on Nehi Road, Frankford Avenue, Pacifica Lane and 11th Street.

On Nehi Road, they are annexing 43.4 acres of property. They are changing the zoning map properties on Frankford Avenue and Pacifica Lane to ‘Mixed Use.’ They have changed the property on 11th street to ‘Urban Residential Use.’

“What we are looking at is most of these will be used for multi-family townhouses and multi-family homes,” McQueen said.

McQueen says this will help with the housing shortage, which is the number one issue the city is currently facing.

“This is one method we can use to help us solve that shortfall as we have not only damaged and destroyed homes that are in our community, but we have an influx of people that are needing housing as well,” McQueen said.

He says these plans will take somewhere between a year and a half to two years to complete but will have a big impact in the community.

