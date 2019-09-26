New Horizons Learning Center building shaded area after donations

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Mentors and mentees at New Horizons Learning Center will soon have a shaded outdoor area to enjoy.

The St. Joe Community Foundation gave New Horizons a $15,100 check Wednesday morning.

That donation, along with a $7,000 anonymous donation, is going towards building a shade structure and adding picnic tables, chairs, benches and fans to an outdoor area. There were trees in the area, but they were lost to Hurricane Michael.

Construction is expected to only take a couple of days.

Margaret Tidmore, New Horizons mentor coordinator said the area will give mentors and mentees a space to play games, socialize and get to know each other.

“They play games with the students and sometimes our mentor room is very crowded. It’ll be wonderful to have this extra shaded area especially in the spring and fall,” Tidmore said.

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clyde Laster serves in the Navy and as a mentor at New Horizons.

“Instead of always being in the classroom, me and my mentee can go outside … just talk because it’s cooler or play basketball and just kinda break up the monotony of sitting at a desk,” Laster said.

Tidmore says in addition to playing basketball or board games, the space can also be used for having lunch. They also plan to hold special events and have guest speakers outside.