New Heritage Attraction Coming to DeFuniak Springs: Can you guess what it is?

DeFuniak Springs is known for its unique buildings and history. Soon the city will add a new visitor attraction to their long list of things to do and know in the area.

One by one each of these signs will mark the historic landmarks in DeFuniak Springs giving visitors their own walking guide around the lake. And each of the signs will tell you not just what it’s is but also the history of why the landmark is here.

Workers are busy installing the new attraction as we speak. Soon DeFuniak Springs will be home to a self-guided walking tour and exhibit. Right out front of the visitor’s bureau will be a large map, depicting how DeFuniak Springs was in 1884.

“This really now tells the world what this place is,” shared Chris Mitchell, DeFuniak Springs Grant Administrator.

Currently, people travel the country to see DeFuniak, thinking it is a charming, Victorian Era town. “When in reality the town was built as a resort as a campus that was gated,” stated Mitchell. “You had to pay to get in and we want to set that record straight.”

“It’s going to bring economic development here for sure. Now that you have this attraction and this isn’t going to be the only centerpiece of DeFuniak this is the historic side of things,” said Mitchell.

The grand map will start off near the visitor’s bureau, marking “you are here.” Then, an easy-to-use navigation key will display the numbers to all of the locations of individual buildings that make up the original resort/campus.

“The two centerpieces are going to have this huge map of the original Florida Chautauqua Resort/Campus grounds.”

The city of DeFuniak Springs will unveil the new attraction on Friday, August 2. At 10:30 Everyone is invited to come.