LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning.

Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven.

If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a gift card ranging from $10-$100.

Naturally, local Aldi’s lover Katherine Garcia was one of the first to the store.

“I got up at 3 o’clock this morning,” Garcia said.

Garcia’s trip took some pre-planning.

“Well I live in Altha but my parents are here in Lynn Haven so I came in last night so I could be here,” Garcia said.

The line wrapped all the way around the building, well-before doors opened.

“I didn’t think it’d be this busy with the rain,” Local Aldi Shopper Donna Brown said. “I never thought that.”

Aldi officials cut the ribbon at 9 a.m. and let everyone inside.

“Well, what we found is that customers in the Gulf Coast really just want high-quality groceries and they want to save a ton of money,” Aldi Loxley Divisional Vice President Heather Moore said. “And so Lynn Haven could not have been a better fit for us to put our first store in the area.”

Callaway will be next on the list to open an Aldi next year. There’s also talk about opening one in Panama City Beach in the near future.

Garcia said she emailed the company last year to ask about a location closer to her home in Altha.

“I know there’s not a lot of people you know it’s a small town, but there’s a lot of people around,” Garcia said. “Aldi’s could come to Marianna then it’d be 15 minutes away instead of an hour.”

Aldi officials said they’re constantly looking for new sites in the area, so anything is possible.

The store is located at 2260 FL-77, Lynn Haven, FL 32444.