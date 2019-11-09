New freestanding ER facility to be built in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Residents will soon be getting a new health care facility in the area.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is building a brand new freestanding emergency facility on Highway 231, near the intersection of the highway and Transmitter Road.

They held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

“In the last 18 months at our main facility we’ve treated nearly 100,000 patients,” said Brad Griffin, GCRMC’s CEO. “In order to handle that kind of volume and that number of patients coming to us we felt it was important to expand.”

The new facility is being built in an area where the population is expected to grow as new housing projects are developed.

“Which is going to dictate a need for more health care in this area, so we’re excited to be the first ones in this side of town doing that,” said Griffin.

The facility will be complete with 11 patient rooms, full diagnostic capability and the range of services one would get at a normal emergency room.

“This is just giving us another venue to try to get patients in more efficiently and closer to where they live,” said George Helmrich, GCRMC’s Chief Medical Officer.

He and Griffin said the challenge now will be finding people to fill the thirty medical professional jobs this facility will create. Griffin said the hiring process will begin soon.

“We’re hoping this is going to be a very attractive job,” said Helmrich. “The timing should be good with some opening of new housing, particularly apartments.”

The freestanding ER is scheduled for completion by May 2020.