New Florida laws in effect January 1st

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bringing in the New Year also means ringing in some new state laws.

As of January 1st, 2020, the Florida Highway Patrol along with other law enforcement agencies will be issuing tickets for texting and driving behind the wheel instead of warnings. Florida is now joining 42 other states in their attempt to make the roadways safer.

Along with the banning of texting behind the wheel, the law also states that you must be hands-free in active school zones or construction zones.

In the work world, Florida residents will see the next increase in the state minimum wage. It will raise the current rate from $8.46 to $8.56 and tipped workers from $5.44 to $5.54.

The minor increase happens each year after an amendment was passed back in 2004.

Florida residents will also be seeing a change coming to their doctor’s office. As of January 1st, healthcare providers will be required to send all prescriptions electronically, to get rid of the confusion that could occur with handwritten scripts.

For our veterans, a bill establishes the Honor and Remember Flag as the state emblem and requires the display of the flag at specific locations on specific days.

For a full list of all of the new laws, click here.

