New flight coming to VPS

VALPARAISO, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning June 4, travelers at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) will have a new destination.

The Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners announced Tuesday Allegiant Airlines will have a twice weekly flight to Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal (BMI).

Vice-Chairman Carolyn Ketchel said in a press release the flight is great news for tourism as well as airmen who want to visit family.

Allegiant will offer one-way routes for $49 for a limited time to BMI.

This is the second time in 2020 Allegiant has announced new flights out of VPS. In January, the airline announced five new flights to Boston, Dayton, Houston, Chicago and Hudson Valley, New York.

