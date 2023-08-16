MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) —Jackson County commissioners are planning big things for the future of the area.

A new five-year strategic plan that revolves around four key pillars.

Jackson County officials have created a new five-year strategic plan in hopes of promoting growth throughout the county.

One of the goals of this plan is to tackle issues in a proactive manner rather than a reactive one.

Commissioners are looking to address both short-term and long-term goals within that 5-year span of time.

“We’ve just recently adopted a five-year strategic plan which puts into play basically a blueprint that will help guide and direct both the commission and the staff towards the implementation of policies and goals and directives for the next five years. And hopefully beyond even that time period,” said Jackson County Chairman Paul Donofro.

The plan was put into production back in February of this year.

The plan was prepared by the consulting firm vision first advisors and was adopted by commissioners on Aug. 8.

“We really just established our vision, mission, and values. And then as a part of the plan, we also have a whole host of strategies and tactics that will help us to implement our four main pillars that were identified as part of the plan,” said Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels.

The four pillars include providing sustainable services, promoting tourism and job creation, modernizing facilities and infrastructure, and building a safer community.

Even though the time span of this plan is five years, officials plan on examining it periodically.

“I intend for us to update this annually based on what we’ve implemented and take a look and see if we need to add more. Or maybe this isn’t working the way we thought,” said Daniels.

To identify areas of strength and weakness when conducting this plan the firm interviewed the public, staff, constitutional offices, and department heads to construct the roadmap.

Commissioners are looking forward to the future of the county.

“Just the collaborative effort between the policymakers, all levels of staff, and the community towards making Jackson County a better place to live and work,” said Donofro.

The five-year plan is currently in phase one, which is informing the public and informing staff on how to execute the plan.