New federal funds can help local organizations providing emergency food and shelter services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Thousands of dollars are on the way to Bay County under the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

According to a release by the United Way of Northwest Florida, Bay County has been awarded about $78 thousand.

This money will be distributed among local service agencies who apply for grants under the program. It can be used to help these agencies carry out emergency food and shelter programs across the county.

“We still have so much great need that’s within our county,” said Ken McVay, Communication Director for United Way of Northwest FL. “At this point it’s another infusion of money into the area to allow for emergency food and shelter which is very important right now. People are having a difficult time.”

Private or public voluntary agencies interested in applying for funds must do so by July 5th.

For more information, contact Hollee Hansen at the United Way of Northwest Florida; applications can only be picked up in person at the United Way office which is temporarily located at 842 Harrison Ave., Panama City, FL 32401.