New Farmers Market opens in Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Downtown Panama City, a new farmers market is taking off at Mckenzie park.

The Market Downtown is a similar concept to the Market at St. Andrews; Saturday was their second time opening the market to visitors, where local vendors were able to sell their products to residents in the area.

The idea was started by a local resident, Dannon Glover, who says he felt that this was a perfect location for a farmers market due to the lack of locally-produced shopping opportunities in the area.

“I’d love to turn this into an every Saturday event that we welcome the whole city and community in as well as be a catalyst for small businesses to get a cheap upstart,” said Glover on Saturday.

The new market is open every Saturday from 8am to 1pm.

Glover said he hopes to possibly expand the market to more dates and locations in the area.