New Executive Director will be joining Alaqua Animal Refuge

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Alaqua Animal Refuge continues to make big moves, this time by hiring a new Executive Director after 14 years.

Jeff Jacob will be taking charge as Executive Director, and founder Laurie Hood said he could not be a better fit for the job at Alaqua.

Hood has worn many hats over the past 14 years, but she said it is time for someone else to take this position so she can focus on other aspects of helping Alaqua grow.

After looking at over 50 qualified candidates, they decided on Jacob. He is originally from Nashville and South Florida, but Jacob has spent time working with numerous non-profits, including animals.

“I’m so excited about so many things here,” said Jacob. “The team that they put together before I ever got here is amazing. The people here are amazing and talented, not just for animals, but for each other.”

And when COVID-19 affected his job, like many, he knew he had to throw his hat in the ring and apply at Alaqua.

“Around Christmas, they reached out to me, and we had a couple of really good talks,” said Jacob. “And after two or three zoom interviews, you know that thing called zoom that we all have been doing so much, we agreed that we needed to meet. If this were the first date, we needed to meet in person for the first time, so I came up to freeport from the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood area and spent a couple of days with Laurie and Taylor and some of the team here, and we agreed that we needed to work together.

He said he is ready to dive into the position as well as find more ways to involve the community.

One of the first events he is looking forward to is in April; they sponsor the ‘Moon Crush Festival’ in Miramar Beach. But Jacob said he wants to continue to work on their capital campaign and find ways to involve the community and businesses.

If you want to find out how you can get involved, you can visit the Alaqua Animal Refuge website.