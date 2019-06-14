New Emergency Animal Clinic is Expected to Make A Drastic Impact on the Panhandle

DESTIN, Fla. - Every minute matters in emergency situations and that goes for animals too.

Thanks to a new clinic, more animal lives will be saved.

The moment you walk through the doors of the Destin clinic you and your pet will be greeted with a warm smile and these words, "Welcome into the Emergency Veterinary Clinic."

Imagine your family pet got hit by a car or injured in some way and you have to get them to the doctor quickly. If it's an evening or weekend, Your closet option to seek emergency treatment currently is 30 miles away across the Choctawhatchee Bay. Depending on the severity of the injury, Some make it and sadly some don't.

Now, Walton and Okaloosa County resident have another option."

"This is a game changer for life or death situations. Time is of the essence," Katherine Young, Director.

This all started in 1995 when the first clinic was opened in Niceville, offering after-hours services for animals.

"24 years later, we are still here and, the board of directors saw a need for a second location," shared Young.

Located in the heart of Destin, the new clinic sits at the intersection of Mainstreet and Airport Road.

One pet owner we spoke with said he is thrilled to know there is a place nearby just in case.

"The community is growing, so we always need more services. I just hope I never have to use it," said Peter Mulcahy and his dog Kodak.

With a full staff hired, they are officially stocked and ready to cater to any emergency need.

"We have already had a case of a snake bite. And time is definitely of the essence. So we are fully prepared and fully stocked," explained Dr. Victoria Lyon.

Since the emergency clinic is an extension of your family vet, weekends, nights and holidays, their doors are open.

On Friday, June 14 the door to the Destin Clinic will be open to the public to take a look around. Everyone is invited from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m.

