New Dollar General development order receiving mixed reactions

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–A new Dollar General will soon be coming to town in unincorporated Jackson County. The business is on track to be built where Caverns Road and Old U.S. Road meet. A vacant duplex currently sits in its place.

“I don’t need the store. They’ve got 12 in the county already. I have no idea why they chose that particular place,” said Kenneth Anderson, a concerned resident.

The future development has captured the attention of many residents and is getting a mixed reaction.

Kristie Mulder, a Jackson County resident, runs a daycare just steps away from where the new store will stand. She believes it will be an asset.

“It would be a lot easier just to go down the road then to go all the way into Marianna if we run out toilet paper, paper towels, or even milk,” said Mulder.

But many residents living behind the future business are concerned the project will bring more traffic to the neighborhood.

“One of my main concerns is we’re not gonna have a traffic light. If we don’t have a traffic light, we’re gonna have accidents,” said Bennett Tocci.

Down the road, neighbors seem to agree.

“Things are quiet right now due to the quarantine but when things open, I’m very concerned for the safety,” said a neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous.

Other residents say they fully support the development and believe it will help the area grow.

“For instance, high schoolers. Once school starts if they need a part-time job, they could possibly get a job at the new development here,” said Mikayla Edwards, a resident.

The county approved the development in a vote of four to one.