New direct flight comes to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A new direct flight is coming to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport for the summer as part of the airport’s ‘Super Summer Weekends.’

Southwest Airlines marked its first direct flight from Kansas City International Saturday afternoon. The flight was saluted with a water cannon upon arrival.

Now many customers do not have to worry about losing time with layovers.

“Non-stop is great. We’ve flown out this way a few times in the past and it’s always just a bit of a pain to get everyone off and get another flight.,” said passenger Matthew Davis.

This new flight is part of their ‘Super Summer Weekends.’ This aims to expand air service during the busy summer season to accommodate more customers.

“Anytime we can grow our service and increase the opportunities for our residents to go other places and more importantly for visitors to come to our beaches, that’s what we’re all about,” said executive director Parker McClellan.

The airport hopes to expand non-stop flights like this in the future.

“We’ve heard all day from everyone that they were really excited. So, we’re going to keep working with Southwest to improve the cities that we go to and hopefully next year we will be able to debut a couple more,” said McClellan.

