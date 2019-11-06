New development plans coming to Panama City Beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — New development plans are coming to Panama City Beach in the near future.

At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners approved a planned unit development application for the land located West of Chip Seal Parkway and North Panama City Beach Parkway.

The St. Joe Company owns this land, and plans to use the 948 acres for residential, office, retail and hotel uses.

Although some residents stood up at the commission meeting and voiced their concerns on this new land development, Bay County chairman, Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts, says it will benefit both the beach and Bay County.

“St. Joe is a great partner in Bay County,” Griffitts said. “They have development rights out there and they are exercising those rights by developing single family homes, multi-family homes, commercial hotels, things that support the sports facility as well as support the citizens of Bay County.”

