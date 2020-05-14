New details released in Springfield hostage case

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The suspect in a recent standoff in Springfield is now being held without bond and more charges are expected in his case.

On Tuesday, The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a felony warrant to Troy Allan Stanford when he failed to appear in court for previous charges.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s office, Stanford refused to leave the home, threatened officers with a .40 caliber handgun, and barricaded himself inside with a female hostage.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team negotiated with Stanford for five hours.

According to an arrest affidavit, the owner of the home claimed that he showed up earlier in the day with a red bag and a camo-colored handgun.

The witness stated that she saw Stanford take the handgun out of the bag after he learned law enforcement was there to take him in. Contact was made with Stanford’s girlfriend who confirmed to officers that he always carries a camo-colored “Smith and Wesson Hi-Point,” the report states.

Eventually, Stanford was taken into custody without incident, and officers later located a loaded firearm with a round in the chamber, investigators wrote.

Officers also searched Stanford’s white Nissan Frontier and found a .45 rifle sitting where his girlfriend said it would be. Numerous rounds of live ammunition were also found in the home as well as Stanford’s truck, the report states.

In addition to the weapons, investigators also found meth, the report said. Multiple witnesses said that Stanford was actively smoking the substance during the standoff, the report said.

Stanford is being held in the Bay County Jail without bond.