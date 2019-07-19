New details released in missing person case; girlfriend arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The Springfield Police Department is releasing new information in connection to the missing person case of Felton Warren.

On April 12, 2019, Warren was reported missing from his residence located on the 3500 block of East 4th Street. After three months of investigation, Warren’s body was found in an overgrown area in the 3700 block of East 5th Street.

Jennifer Tetreault

Police say during the investigation, they discovered Warren’s social security benefits and the card was still being used after he disappeared. Through security video footage, police say they were able to identify his girlfriend, Jennifer Tetreault was using Warren’s card.

On Wednesday, police arrested Tetreault for Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card and Grand Theft. After taking Tetreault into custody, police say she was in possession of Methamphetamine and Alprazolam.

Tetreault was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription.

She appeared in court on Thursday. Her bond for all four counts against her was set at $20,000 dollars.