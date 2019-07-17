New design for Bay County Property Appraiser’s website

The Bay County Property Appraiser’s website has received a makeover, making it more user-friendly. The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors is hosting demonstrations to educate realtors and residents on the new design.



“I want our site to have as much information as possible because it’s all public record. And I want all that information to be as accessible to our citizens as possible,” said Dan Sowell, Bay County Property Appraiser.



Tech provider Schneider Geospatial redesigned the website. They say their goal was to improve site navigation and accessibility.



“It’s much easier to use and now you can access it on any device. So that’s one of the cool new things about the technology. It’s built on a responsive design platform so you can actually access it on your mobile device,” said Vicki Lane, Business Development Manager for Schneider Geospatial.



The website’s search engine was also improved. Search results are generated immediately as users type—making it easier to find information.

The mailing feature was updated as well.



“The mass mailing feature is very handy as far as generating a mailing list, it exports it to excel and then to mailing labels and that’s really a nice feature especially for realtors,” said Sowell.



The new site will also help residents this hurricane season.



“We’ve recently added a hurricane damage form and a data correction form so just allowing the homeowners or even the realtors or really anybody out there to be able to just document information so they can report it back to the property appraiser’s office,” said Lane.



The Central Panhandle Association for Realtors is hosting three public training sessions on July 18 at the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors Meeting Room.

Session one is from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Session two is from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Session three is from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Attendees can register at cpar.us/BayPA. Attendees will get an in-depth look at the websites new design.