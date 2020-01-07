New DC flight arrives in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The new American Airlines flight between Northwest Florida Beach International Airport and Ronald Regan Washington National Airport arrived in town for the first time Tuesday morning.

“With the addition of American Airlines service at ECP starting last summer, we’ve seen even more passenger growth at our Airport,” said Parker W. McClellan, Jr., A.A.E., Airport Executive Director. “The new non-stop daily flight to Washington not only serves the needs of our Region’s business, military and leisure passengers, but it expands options for travelers up north looking to visit Northwest Florida.”

The flight was greeted with a water cannon salute.

“This is a great day for us at American Airlines and our nonstop service between Panama City Beach and our nation’s capital,” said Radney Robertson, Managing Director for American at DCA. “We look forward to connecting Floridians to the over 250 daily flights we operate from DCA .”

The flight will be operated by a 50 seat CRJ-200.