New COVID strain comes as no surprise to Bay County health care workers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — There is a new strain of the COVID-19 virus, which is not a surprise to local health care providers.

Variations and mutations are commonly seen in viruses, including COVID-19. Doctor Rubina Azam with Baldwin pediatrics said the genetic code of the virus-cell slightly alters itself during reproduction.

“During this reproduction process the new genetic code is not exactly the same as the parent’s genetic code and that leads to variation or mutations,’ said Dr. Azam.

The mutation seen across the states, and in Florida, is known as B1117, which was spotted first in the United Kingdom back in December.

“The new variant is supposed to be more infectious,” said Azam. “It is almost 50% more infectious than the original strain however it is not more deadly.”

Dr. Azam just received her first dose of Moderna’s COVID vaccine Monday.

“The researchers are telling us the vaccine is effective against the new variants as well,” said Azam.

With new COVID mutations, Dr.Azam said symptoms look the same. Currently, there is no evidence of different long-lasting effects such as lung damage.

“We should still be as careful as we were and that is how we can control the spread of the new valiant just like the original variant,” she said.

No matter which strain of the COVID-19 virus you may contract, it is important to continue your mask-wearing and social distancing Azam said.

For those that need a COVID-19 test, schedule an appointment before arriving at a county testing site to ensure there are enough tests available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

New COVID strain comes as no surprise to Bay County health care workers

First Grade

Final days for Spring 2021 registration at GCSC

Cape San Blas residents dive into 2021 with their long-standing Polar Plunge tradition

PAWS gets anonymous donation

Portion of Frank Brown Park's trail line closing temporarily

More Local News

Don't Miss