New COVID strain comes as no surprise to Bay County health care workers

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — There is a new strain of the COVID-19 virus, which is not a surprise to local health care providers.

Variations and mutations are commonly seen in viruses, including COVID-19. Doctor Rubina Azam with Baldwin pediatrics said the genetic code of the virus-cell slightly alters itself during reproduction.

“During this reproduction process the new genetic code is not exactly the same as the parent’s genetic code and that leads to variation or mutations,’ said Dr. Azam.

The mutation seen across the states, and in Florida, is known as B1117, which was spotted first in the United Kingdom back in December.

“The new variant is supposed to be more infectious,” said Azam. “It is almost 50% more infectious than the original strain however it is not more deadly.”

Dr. Azam just received her first dose of Moderna’s COVID vaccine Monday.

“The researchers are telling us the vaccine is effective against the new variants as well,” said Azam.

With new COVID mutations, Dr.Azam said symptoms look the same. Currently, there is no evidence of different long-lasting effects such as lung damage.

“We should still be as careful as we were and that is how we can control the spread of the new valiant just like the original variant,” she said.

No matter which strain of the COVID-19 virus you may contract, it is important to continue your mask-wearing and social distancing Azam said.

For those that need a COVID-19 test, schedule an appointment before arriving at a county testing site to ensure there are enough tests available.