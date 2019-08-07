New contract approved for Thomas Drive resurfacing design build project.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thomas Drive is one of the busiest traveled roads in Panama City Beach, especially during the summer months. At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners discussed improvements coming to the road, that are long overdue.

A new contract was approved, that has been in the works for several years. Commissioners awarded Roberts & Roberts Inc. for the Thomas Drive resurfacing design build project.

“It’s a little over eight million dollars and hopefully they will start in the next few months,” said County Chairman Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts. “It’s about a nine-month time frame for the project to be completed.”

The project will consist of roadway resurfacing and storm drainage repair from Joan Avenue to Bristol Street.

Roberts & Roberts Inc. will also remove a section of the median to construct a left turn lane for a new development.

County commissioners are excited to see this project finally coming to fruition.

“We are looking forward to having Thomas Drive back to what it needs to be, a smooth highway instead of what it is now,” said Griffitts.

There are plans to also fill abandoned utility lines with flowable fill, but the city of Panama City Beach is opting to proceed with a separate contract.

