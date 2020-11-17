New commissioners take their seats in Walton County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — New county commissioners were sworn in Monday and said they are honored to serve the people of Walton.

Two of the commissioners are brand new to the board while one member is returning.

The board’s Public Information Manager Louis Svehla said although it is sad to see members go, it is always exciting to see what is to come.

“We are going to be certainly happy to work with them on anything they need and look forward to the continued growth of Walton County,” said Svehla.

Svehla said citizens have strictly elected these members to serve. Mike Barker is the new District Three commissioner. Barker was also nominated by the board to serve as the vice-chair.

He said he is looks forward to addressing county concerns.

“I think we have a great board, I think we are going to make a lot of things happen in the county,” said Barker. “We are going to take care of business.”

New District One Commissioner William “Boots” McCormick said those feelings are reflected in the work they have done.

“2020 has been a year,” said McCormick. “I mean, a lot of different challenges. But I think the county has overall met the challenge.” 

Along with two new commission members, a new chair was also nominated.

District Four Commissioner Trey Nick, who served as the vice-chair under the previous Chairman Bill Chapman.

“For Commissioner Nick to come in this position, he certainly knows how it works,” said Svehla. “He has been sitting there as vice-chair, so we expect the transition to be very smooth.”

Returning and new board members said they are excited for the future of Walton County and serving their residents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

PC Police Department pushing for battery charges against former officer

New commissioners take their seats in Walton County

Mrs. Adkin's Third Grade Class

Callaway welcomes $490,000 truck into their station with a walk-in ceremony

Biden turns focus to US economy; Trump vows more challenges to election outcome

President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris talk U.S. economic recovery

More Local News

Don't Miss