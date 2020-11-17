New commissioners take their seats in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — New county commissioners were sworn in Monday and said they are honored to serve the people of Walton.

Two of the commissioners are brand new to the board while one member is returning.

The board’s Public Information Manager Louis Svehla said although it is sad to see members go, it is always exciting to see what is to come.

“We are going to be certainly happy to work with them on anything they need and look forward to the continued growth of Walton County,” said Svehla.

Svehla said citizens have strictly elected these members to serve. Mike Barker is the new District Three commissioner. Barker was also nominated by the board to serve as the vice-chair.

He said he is looks forward to addressing county concerns.

“I think we have a great board, I think we are going to make a lot of things happen in the county,” said Barker. “We are going to take care of business.”

New District One Commissioner William “Boots” McCormick said those feelings are reflected in the work they have done.

“2020 has been a year,” said McCormick. “I mean, a lot of different challenges. But I think the county has overall met the challenge.”

Along with two new commission members, a new chair was also nominated.

District Four Commissioner Trey Nick, who served as the vice-chair under the previous Chairman Bill Chapman.

“For Commissioner Nick to come in this position, he certainly knows how it works,” said Svehla. “He has been sitting there as vice-chair, so we expect the transition to be very smooth.”

Returning and new board members said they are excited for the future of Walton County and serving their residents.