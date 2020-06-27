New commander takes over Tyndall 325th Fighter Wing

TYNDALL AFB Fla.– Colonel Brian Laidlaw received his last salute as Commander of the 325th Fighter Wing Friday morning.

Taking his place is Colonel Gregory Moseley.

“Previously from 2008 to 2010, I was in the 43rd fighter squatter flying 22’s,” Colonel Moseley said. “We lived up in Lynn Haven, and so like I said, it is good to be back home.”

While social distancing, the traditional ceremony sill took place in person.

“Colonel Laidlaw and his family have brought so much to this community and this space at a very difficult time,” said Tom Neubauer, the president of Bay Defense Alliance.

“We are unfortunate to see them leave, but of course, we are pleased to have this new commander that also has a wonderful reputation and will lead very well at Tyndall,” said Neubauer.

Neubauer said it is impressive to see an outstanding leader handoff to another outstanding leader, to see Tyndall rebuild into the base of the future.

“I look forward to mapping out exactly what Tyndall needs, not only for the airforce but also for the bay county,” Colonel Laidlaw

As for the future of Tyndall, there will be construction taking place as well as a new design for how the base will be rebuilt.