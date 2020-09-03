New charges for murder suspect

Investigators have added charges for one of three suspects in the murder of Raul Ambriz Guillen.

“After further investigation and speaking to witnesses, 43-year-old Jeremie Odell Peters’ charges have been upgraded from being an accessory after the fact to being a principle to murder,” Holmes County Sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release. “His previous charge of abuse of a corpse remains unchanged.”

Two other suspects in the case, 35-year-old William Shane Parker and 23-year-old Lauren Kay Wambles are still facing their original charges of an open count of murder and being a principle to murder, respectively.

This investigation is still ongoing, and more charges and arrests could be forthcoming.