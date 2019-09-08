New Bear Creek Clan introduced at the Bear Creek Feline Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bear Creek Feline Center in Panama City is opening their doors to a new group. They’re joining together with the Lower Muskogee Creek tribe, creating a new family tribe.

On Saturday, the center hosted an open house to introduce their new tribal logo and to show some of their furry friends.

The Bear Creek Feline Center is home to 21 refugee cats, that includes the rare jaguarundi, the Florida panther and the Florida bobcat.

Center Director, Jim Broaddus, says the Muskogee Creek tribe is different than many other tribes in the area.

“The unusual thing about this tribal family is, to be a member of it you don’t really have to even be a Native American,” Broaddus said. “We are encouraging people to come learn that culture.”

The Bear Creek Feline Center is open to tours to the public by appointment only.

