New artwork exhibit shows aftermath of Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One Panama City resident is expressing her memories of Hurricane Michael through art, to remind the community how far we’ve come since the storm.

Paula Rotschafer’s artwork is being displayed free to the public at the Panama City Center for the Arts.

The watercolor paintings show the landscape of Bay County, after Hurricane Michael destroyed so many communities.

They are also showing a documentary called ‘Blue Tarps’ that shows people still struggling six months after the storm.

The exhibit will be open until October 19th.

