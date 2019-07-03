New amusement park opens near Pier Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Swampy Jack’s Wongo Adventure, a new amusement park and family entertainment center, opened Tuesday in the same location of the former Miracle Strip Amusement Park.

The Beach Chamber of Commerce and Bay County Chamber of Commerce held the park’s ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. and the public was able to enjoy the park and its attractions for the first time.

Swampy Jack’s currently has four working rides, including a go-kart track with electronic carts and similarities to the video game, Mario Kart.

The park also has the Blue Hole bumper car ride, high-flying swings and a ride known as the Swamp Ape. Developer Dell Lee said the Swamp Ape is a tribute to the Abominable Snowman ride from years ago, and he hopes the park serves the public the way Miracle Strip did before.

“This is very exciting,” Lee said. “This has been a couple of years in the making. Lots of hard work, a lot of hot work and we’ve had the hurricane which really hurt our work force. But, to finally have it finished, it’s a month late, but I think we have a really, really good product and people are going to really enjoy it.”

The construction of Swampy Jack’s Wongo Adventure is not finished yet. Lee said eight years of construction is to come, with expansions to existing attractions.

Residents and visitors can look for additions like more than two acres of mini golf, as well as a larger go-kart track, in the future. The park will soon have concession stands and other amenities for the public to use within the first two weeks of being open.

The construction and additions will take place throughout the day, with the work winding down before the park opens at 6 p.m. The current hours of the park allow for the public to ride the rides and enjoy its other attractions until midnight every day of the week.

Visitors entering the park can see another outdoor ride close to completion, that will open in the near future. The ride is marked by a giant snake statue at its entrance.

“We’d like to become a year round destination with indoor and outdoor entertainment,” Lee said.