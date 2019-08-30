New alert system coming to Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many new things are coming to Bay District Schools this 2019 school year, including a new communication system.

This new communication system will replace IRIS, and be named LINK.

LINK originates from the same company that provides Alert-Bay, so the district is expecting it to be user-friendly for teachers, staff, and parents.

Director of Communications for Bay District Schools, Sharon Michalik, said this system will continue to send out alerts about disasters, canceled school or community events via text, email or phone call.

“Parents, the big message is that they don’t have to do anything. All the new information will be uploaded to the new system. We’re hoping that it will just be a seamless transition. Through Monday we will be using IRIS and then on Tuesday, we will be using LINK. So it’s just kind of a heads up, they might be seeing a new phone number that they’re not used to seeing and that’s from bay district schools,” said Michalik.

A test message will be sent out on Tuesday to all parents. The district also asks families to make sure their correct phone number is in the parent portal so they can receive these school alerts.