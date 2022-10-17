TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nestle USA has issued a voluntary recall of a flavor of ready-to-bake, refrigerated cookie dough.

Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products are being recalled due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces. The recall applies to products sold between June and September 2022.

The product is sold at Publix stores, and the company posted the recall notice on its corporate website on Friday.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, but Nestle USA took action after a small number of consumers contacted them about the issue.

All Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products sold within the time frame are being recalled. There is no specific best by date or lot code.

Those who may have purchased the cookie dough should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or a refund.

No other Nestle Toll House products, including other refrigerated cookie doughs, were impacted.

Nestle USA can be contacted at 800-681-1676 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.