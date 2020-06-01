Neighbors call for change after race track shooting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. — After a Saturday night shooting at the Powerhouse Racetrack, residents are now speaking out.

With three to four thousand people in attendance, law enforcement officials say they did not expect the massive crowds that showed up. People neighboring the racetrack say they didn’t expect the flood of people either.

“I don’t know how many people there were down there, but it had to be over the limit,” said Neighbor, Victoria Mcclure.

At Saturday night’s event, what was supposed to be a car show and drag race, quickly took a turn.

We are told six people in total were shot, one person is dead who suspects believe is the initial shooter. Neighbors of the racetrack say people came from all over to this big celebration.

“People from Quincy, Tallahassee. About 8:40 that’s when everything started going crazy. I swear there were over 100 cops, my whole yard was packed full of people,” said Mcclure.

Long time Calhoun County residents say they’ve never seen anything like it.

“I’ve been here almost 25 years and that is the biggest event I’ve ever seen. Couldn’t hardly get out of my driveway. I’ve never seen that many cars going to one event,” said Neighbor, Rebecca Cousin.

“I’ve never seen that many people go down there. You can hear the races all day long once that started, but it was something I’ve never seen,” said Mcclure.

They are calling for change from county commissioners.

“Big events need more security out there, they really do. And especially with people being around here getting to shooting like what went down over there,” said Cousin.

“I think there definitely needs to be more security. Events like this kind of prove that we definitely need more back up even in areas where we’re in the middle of nowhere,” said Neighbor, Christine Mazzarese.

Calhoun County Commissioners plan to discuss this issue of large events and law enforcement presence at Tuesday’s commission meeting.