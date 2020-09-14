Need to prep for Hurricane Sally? here’s where you can get sandbags

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are on the hunt for sandbags to prepare your home, here’s a list of places where you can get them for no cost.
Bay County: Free sand
- In Panama City Beach free sand can be found at Frank Brown Park. Bags are available inside the park office. The City asks that bags are limited to 10 per person.
Walton County: Four different locations to pick it up. Bags and sand will be available, but officials are asking that you bring your own shovel, just in case.
- Blue Mountain Beach at the District-Five Road Department on County Road 83.
- Miramar beach at the TDC vacant lot property.
- Santa Rosa Beach on Bay Drive, just north of Highway 98.
- Freeport, on Bayloop Road north of Red Barn Road.
Okaloosa County: Sand for sandbags available for the public at the following locations. Bring your own bags.
- 116 Hollywood Boulevard SW on the access road between the City’s old maintenance facility.
- The Volkswagen/Subaru dealership.
Santa Rosa County will have sand available on a first-come, first-serve basis. You must bring your own bags and shovel.
- The corner of Leisure St. and Citrus Dr. in Navarre,
- Tiger Point Park in Gulf Breeze,
- Pace Fire-Rescue in Pace
- The corner of Pine Forest Rd. and Carroll Rd. in Milton.