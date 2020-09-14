Need to prep for Hurricane Sally? here’s where you can get sandbags

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic crash investigation has led to the arrest of a Niceville man on a charge of DUI manslaughter in the death of a pedestrian on Highway 98 in Destin Sunday night.

A witness told deputies 26-year old Dakota Theriot was speeding westbound on Harbor Boulevard around 8 p.m. when the 2019 Toyota Tacoma he was driving hit a man at the intersection of Marler Street. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Investigators say initial estimates based on skid marks, damage to the vehicle, and injuries to the victim indicate Theriot was going at least 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.