Navy League donates $50,000 to Gulf Coast Stage College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Gulf Coast State College received a huge donation Thursday morning to further their youth STEM programs.



The Navy League, Bay County Council presented a check to the Gulf Coast State College Foundation for $50,000.



Each summer, the college hosts camps for children interested in careers in STEM.The funds will be used to support their programs and provide students with even more hands-on learning.



The Navy League says securing the funding took a lot of phone calls, meetings, and hard work. But the investment into our local children is worth it.



“As a mother, I’m ecstatic. I am so happy that we get to continue to do it and who knows how big we can get, what else we can implement in the community. Anything that’s education related is what we support,” said Amanda Willingham, Director of Corporate Relations for Navy League of United States.



The Navy League is a civilian organization dedicated to educating citizens, local elected officials, and supporting local men and women of the sea services and their families.