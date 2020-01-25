Navarre man killed fighting Australian wildfires

CNN NEWSOURCE — The employer of three Americans killed while fighting fires in Australia has released their identities.

Rick Demorgan, 43, Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, and Ian McBeth, 44, died in New South Wales Thursday.

The C-130 airplane they were flying crashed as they were dropping water on bush fires.

The plane belonged to Coulson Aviation, which is the company that also employed the men.

All three were veterans of the U.S. military.

Demorgan was from Navarre, Florida, Hudson was from Buckeye, Arizona, and McBeth was from Great Falls, Montana.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service had chartered the aircraft.

It is not know what caused the plane to go down.

The U.S. has sent more than two hundred people to Australia to help battle devastating fires there.

