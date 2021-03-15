Naval Support Activity Panama City holds change of command ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–An integral part of Naval Support Activity Panama City has been relieved of his command. The base held a change of command ceremony Monday morning.

Commander Kevin Christenson was relieved by Commander Keith Foster. Christenson began working as commanding officer in March 2019. The base says he played a huge role in helping them recover from Hurricane Michael.

Christenson will head to Jacksonville next to assume his new role as Commander for Navy Region Southeast.

The base’s new commanding officer, Commander Foster, comes to Panama City from Newport, Rhode Island. He says he’s excited to bring his knowledge to Panama City.

“Excitement, something new, something different than my usual career path. You know, as a Service Engineer. And this is different. And I’m looking forward to the challenges. Especially being able to support the Panama City community and everyone here on the base,” Commander Foster said.

Commander Foster is now the ninth commander of the installation.

