Naval Support Activity Panama City Announces All Clear

NSA PC

Panama City Beach, Fla. - The Naval Support Activity commanding officer, Cmdr. Jay Sego, has ordered an all clear for the installation Thursday.

Personnel who remain dislocated should contact their supervisor directly for additional information.

"Routine business resumes onboard however, we need your help in keeping traffic to a minimum and maintain a safe and secure environment. Safety is paramount due to continued tree removal, debris hauling and building repairs," officials wrote in a news release. "This is exasperated by recovery workers who are not familiar with crosswalk locations and speed-limits. Please be aware of your surroundings as trees and branches still present a threat to health and safety."

Front gate traffic flow:

The right lane is for commercial vehicles and contractors while the left lane is for all other traffic.

Facilities open on base:

Child Development Center, Children & Youth Center, Tickets and Travel, Fitness Center, Liberty Locker, Galley, Navy Exchange, Navy Federal Credit Union, Visitor Control Center and ID, Fleet and Family Support Center, and Emergency Family Assistance Center.

Facilities open off base:

Navy Branch Health Clinic Panama City.

The following remain closed until further notice:

Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, C-Street Grill, Main Deck, Auto Skills, Marina and RV parks.

For updates on NSA Panama City, visit the installation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NSAPC.