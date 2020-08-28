Click Here for COVID19 Testing

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong dies at 80

National

by: WGHP and Nexstar Media Wire

WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong has died, according to WWE.

Armstrong, the patriarch of a famous wrestling family, died at the age of 80.

“Bullet” was born on Oct. 3, 1939, in Marietta, Georgia. He came to the ring after a tour of duty in the U.S. Marine Corps. and seven years with the Fair Oaks Fire Department.

Armstrong was know as a prolific grappler and was known for using holds and moves like his sleeper and Georgia Jawbreaker, WWE reports.

Bob Armstrong joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

The wrestler’s four sons, ended up carrying on the legacy as they entered into the ring: Joseph, also known as “Scott Armstrong,” Brad, Steve and Brian, also known as “Road Dogg” Jesse James, who would become a WWE Hall of Famer like his father.

